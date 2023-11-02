DTEK sued Russia for $267 million for seized Crimean assets

DTEK won the case against Russia at the International Court of Arbitration in The Hague. The lawsuit related to the companyʼs assets seized in Crimea, as their press service reports.
Now Russia must pay the Ukrainian company $267 million in compensation. The trial has been going on since 2017.
According to the New York Convention of 1958, the courtʼs decision is binding.
- Before the illegal annexation of the peninsula, DTEK owned the power distribution and power supply company "DTEK Krymenergo" in Crimea. After occupying the territory, the Russians took control of these assets.