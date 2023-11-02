The court returned to “PrivatBank” the ownership of 245 gas stations controlled by Kolomoiskyi

The Central Appellate Commercial Court ruled in favor of the "PrivatBank" in the case of returning 245 gas stations to the bankʼs ownership. Previously, they were leased and subleased by companies from the "Privat" group of Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

For almost three years, "PrivatBank" could not dispose of 245 gas stations that were on its balance sheet even before nationalization.

"All this time, the courts prevented the state bank from gaining control over its property. Outsiders continued to use the gas station and earn profits," noted a lawyer of the "PrivatBank".

During this time, "PrivatBank" did not receive more than UAH 10 billion from lessees. In 2019-2020, "PrivatBank" began the process of terminating leasing contracts and returning gas stations under its control.