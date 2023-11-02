The Defense Forces shot down a Russian plane and eliminated 930 invaders over the past day

57 combat clashes took place on the front lines over the past day. The Russian occupiers are advancing in the districts of Kupyansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Staromayorske.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and cited the statistics of losses of the Russian army. During the full-scale invasion, Russia lost approximately 302 420 soldiers and a number of equipment in the war against Ukraine:

tanks — 5 241 (+18 over the past day);

armored combat vehicles — 9 877 (+43);

artillery systems — 7 292 (+42);

rocket salvo fire systems — 850 (+4);

anti-aircraft defense means — 566 (+3);

airplanes — 322 (+1);

helicopters — 324;

operational-tactical level drones — 5 488 (+20);

cruise missiles — 1 549 (+2);

ships and boats — 20;

submarines — 1;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 9 658 (+34);

special equipment — 1 032 (+13).

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 9 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 3 on the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the missile forces hit 5 radar stations, 2 ammunition warehouses, an area for the concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 control points, 3 anti-aircraft missile systems and 11 artillery pieces of the enemy.