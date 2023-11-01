SBU came to the Uzhhorod City Council with searches

SBU searched the Uzhhorod City Council, in particular, the office of Mayor Bohdan Andriyev.
According to Babel sources in the law enforcement agencies, the searches are connected with the fact that individual deputies and civil servants could illegally cross the border.
- Also, on November 1, SBI conducted searches in the waiting room and accomplices of the MP. Babel sources in the law enforcement bodies clarified that it is Oleksandr Dubinsky. Searches are being conducted in the case of the scheme of illegal departure of men of military age abroad. According to the investigation, Dubinsky organized the scheme and used his public organization "Media Defense" for this.