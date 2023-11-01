Switzerland has extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2025

Switzerland decided not to cancel the status of temporary protection for Ukrainians and extended its validity until March 4, 2025.

This is reported by "Reuters" with reference to the Swiss government.

"The situation in Ukraine is not expected to change in the foreseeable future," the Swiss Federal Council noted in a statement.

The Swiss government also wants to employ 40% of refugees who have S protection status, which allows people to travel abroad and work in Switzerland for a year with the option of an extension.