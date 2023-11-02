Iran will chair the UN Human Rights Council forum. Human rights activists are outraged

From November 2, Iran begins to preside over the UN Human Rights Council forum. This caused a wave of indignation on the part of human rights defenders. They claim that the repression, torture and executions in this country cannot allow her to occupy this place.

The Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic Jana Chornokhova said that "this is not a glitch, but the policy of the UN."

According to her, "the Iranian regime has sponsored the killing of Israelis by Hamas terrorists, it is responsible for the increasing number of executions in its country, the oppression of women and girls, and the recent death of 16-year-old Armita, who died after being attacked by the Iranian "morality police" because that did not wear the obligatory hijab".

"And now this regime will teach us to observe human rights in the UN Council. Congratulations. The ink on the UN Charter should melt," Chornokhova wrote.

What kind of forum is this?

This forum is an annual discussion organized by the UN Human Rights Council. The appointment of Iran as the chairman happened back in May.

This Council consists of 47 member states elected by a majority of the members of the UN General Assembly, which takes into account the contribution of candidates to the promotion and protection of human rights, as well as their voluntary promises and commitments in this regard. Recently, Russia tried to get into this Council, but could not.