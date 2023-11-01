Russia shelled Kherson in the morning. A woman died, two more people were injured

On the morning of November 1, Russia shelled the center of Kherson, an employee of the cityʼs military administration was killed. This was reported by the head of the city military administration Roman Mrochko and the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Oleksiy Kuleba.

Two more people from the town planning department of the city government were injured, a woman is in a serious condition — she has a traumatic amputation of her left forearm, an abdominal wound. The man received minor injuries, the other was hospitalized in a moderate condition.