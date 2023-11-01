The Ministry of Digital Transformation has launched a beta version of the updated State Statistics Service portal

The Ministry of Digital Transformation together with the IT company ERAM launched a public beta version of the portal of the State Statistics Service and an online survey on the employment of Ukrainians.

The project is designed to make state statistics data available and easy to use.

"Qualitative data is the basis for making management decisions. That is why the State Statistics Service should turn into a modern organization that is similar to an IT company. This will make it possible to receive data in real time, quickly analyze and distribute them," noted Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

The basis of the project was the development of ERAM — a platform for managing the life cycle of "Quanthub" data.

The platform was adapted to the requirements of the State Statistics Service: it was translated into Ukrainian and supplemented with opportunities for implementing the process of statistical production.

This updated system was named "Sigma" — according to the letter of the Greek alphabet and the mathematical sign. In addition, the government announced a search for specialists who will participate in the digital transformation of the State Statistics Service.