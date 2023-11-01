Russia advances from Kupyansk to Robotyne. The Defense Forces eliminated 680 occupiers over the past day

The Russian occupiers are advancing in the districts of Kupyansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Robotyne. 68 combat clashes took place at the front over the past day.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Statistics of the losses of the Russian army were also given there.

Near Bakhmut, the enemy tried to recapture positions near Andriivka and Klishchiivka, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five assaults, and enemy attacks in the Pivdenne area were also choked. The Defense Forces continue assaults on the southern flank.

The Russians continue to try to surround Avdiivka, bombard the city with aircraft, repulsed about 20 attacks in the area of the city itself, Keramika, Severne, Pervomaiske and Stepove.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 20 attacks in the districts of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka. Attacks near Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva were unsuccessful.

In Zaporizhzhia, the invaders tried to counterattack in the Robotyno area, but were unsuccessful. At the same time, Ukrainian units continue their offensive in the direction of Melitopol.