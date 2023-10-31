Israel is increasing the scale of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip

The scale of the operation of the Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip is increasing. At least two armored and infantry divisions with more than 20,000 troops are operating in the north of the sector.

Axios writes about it.

The Israeli military is fighting on the outskirts of Gaza City, and the IDF is already announcing battles in the Hamas tunnels. Aviation continues to shell militant positions in the Gaza Strip. In addition to planes that drop bombs, attack helicopters also operate.

The number of dead on both sides is increasing. According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, 8,485 people have already died, and more than 21,000 have been injured in the Gaza Strip. These statistics do not include Hamas fighters. In Israel, more than 1,400 civilians have officially died, and more than 200 soldiers have been killed.

Thus, the Arab media write that on October 31, Israeli forces allegedly attacked the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, which, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, killed more than 50 people and injured 150.

Invasion of Israel

On October 7, Hamas militants launched a massive rocket attack on the southern and central regions of Israel, invaded the countryʼs territory, and took hostages.

Israel responded by launching a counter-terrorist operation and entering a state of war. On October 9, the Israeli army announced that it had regained control of all towns on the border with Gaza, and the countryʼs Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the IDF had eliminated hundreds of terrorists but would not stop there and turn into ruins "any place where it operates Hamas".

On the afternoon of October 28, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced that the army had "entered a new phase" in the war against Hamas, with ground troops entering the Gaza Strip. Over the past two days, IDF infantry and tanks have conducted limited raids into the Gaza Strip. During them, the Israeli military attacked many terrorists, destroyed their infrastructure, anti-tank positions.