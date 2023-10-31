Israel eliminated the commander of the Hamas battalion. What happened overnight

Previously, Ajini commanded Hamas, participated in the development of drones and paragliders of the terrorist organization.

Based on intelligence, Israeli fighter jets struck Nasim Abu Ajin, who led the October 7 massacre at Kibbutz Erez and the Netiv HaAsara moshav.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Service eliminated the battalion commander of the northern brigade of the Hamas group "Beit Lahiya".

Over the past day, the Israel Defense Forces have struck nearly 300 Hamas targets, including anti-tank missile launch sites and military complexes in underground tunnels.

"Military personnel destroyed terrorists and directed air forces in real time to strike terrorist targets and infrastructure," the IDF added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will not stop hostilities and attacks in the Gaza Strip.

“This is a turning point for leaders and nations. The time has come for all of us to decide whether we are ready to fight for a future of hope and promise, or to succumb to tyranny and terror," Netanyahu said.

He assured that the country will continue to fight. And he says that it is necessary to distinguish between the killing of innocents and the unintended casualties that exist during every war.

"Hamas will use human shields and hide in the basements of hospitals, it still does not allow civilians to leave the areas that Israel has ordered to evacuate," Netanyahu added and stressed that Israel would not accept the call for a ceasefire.

"Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities. Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism. This will not happen," he says.