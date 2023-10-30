The Israeli Defence Forces entered the outskirts of Gaza and cut off a key road to the south. The situation there for now

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have moved additional forces into the Gaza Strip — troops are advancing in the south, center and north of the exclave. During the night, aviation and artillery struck 600 strikes.

The representative of the IDF Daniel Hagari said that this night the troops destroyed dozens of terrorists who "barricaded themselves in houses" and tried to attack the convoys.

Israeli tanks entered the outskirts of the city of Gaza and cut the key road Salah al-Din, which leads from the north to the south of the Palestinian territory. Correspondent of "The Times of Israel" Emanuel Fabian reports that IDF tanks are firing at suspicious vehicles. He published a video of a tank firing directly into a car.

Meanwhile, the UN reports that 33 trucks with humanitarian cargo — water, food and medicines — entered the sector through the "Rafah" crossing point on the border with Egypt. Since the beginning of the blockade, a total of 117 trucks have entered the exclave.

Of them, 70 were transporting medicines, 60 were transporting food and medicines, and 13 were transporting water and sanitary and hygiene products.

The UN Security Council will hold a meeting today at the request of the United Arab Emirates. The country is one of 10 selected nations working on a new resolution on the war between Israel and Hamas. The day before, the Security Council rejected four draft resolutions: one was vetoed by the United States, the second was vetoed by Russia and China, and two more projects did not receive votes.