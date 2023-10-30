At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with attack drones and missiles. Air defence shot down all of them

Russian invaders attacked Ukraine at night with two Kh-59 missiles and Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. Air defense forces shot down all air targets.

Kh-59 was launched from enemy aircraft from the airspace of the Zaporizhzhia region, and the drones flew from the southeastern direction — Prymorsko-Akhtarsk.

The targets were destroyed within Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Later, the head of the Odesa Military Administration Oleh Kiper informed that in the morning Russian rockets attacked a ship repair plant in the Odesa district. The administration building and the companyʼs equipment were damaged there. Two people were injured — a man born in 1961 and a woman born in 1966. They have moderate injuries. They were taken to the hospital.