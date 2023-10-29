In the north of the Gaza Strip, fighting continues between the Israeli army and Hamas militants

In the northern part of the Gaza Strip, not far from the city of Erez, armed Hamas militants came out of a tunnel a few hundred meters from the Israeli border and started a battle with Israeli troops.

This was reported by The Times of Israel with reference to Israelʼs Army Radio.

According to journalists, IDF soldiers killed several attackers.

Also, the Israel Defense Forces said it eliminated a number of militants on the Gaza Strip beach and hit anti-tank guided missile launch points, observation posts and other Hamas targets.