In the north of the Gaza Strip, fighting continues between the Israeli army and Hamas militants

In the northern part of the Gaza Strip, not far from the city of Erez, armed Hamas militants came out of a tunnel a few hundred meters from the Israeli border and started a battle with Israeli troops.
This was reported by The Times of Israel with reference to Israelʼs Army Radio.
According to journalists, IDF soldiers killed several attackers.
Also, the Israel Defense Forces said it eliminated a number of militants on the Gaza Strip beach and hit anti-tank guided missile launch points, observation posts and other Hamas targets.
- On the afternoon of October 28, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced that the army had "entered a new phase" in the war against Hamas, with ground troops entering the Gaza Strip. During the last two days, IDF infantry and tanks conducted limited raids in the Gaza Strip — the Israeli military attacked many terrorists, destroyed their infrastructure, anti-tank positions.
- On October 29, Israel announced that it was sending more troops to the Gaza Strip. Massive bombings continue — over 450 strikes on Hamas targets in the past 24 hours.
- Citing sources, The New York Times reported that the Israel Defense Forces likely decided to abandon a full-scale invasion of the Gaza Strip and instead conduct limited ground operations. Such a strategy was allegedly agreed with the United States.