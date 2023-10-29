Since the beginning of the offensive on Avdiivka, the Russian army has lost 6,500 soldiers around the city

Since October 10, the occupiers have lost approximately 6,500 soldiers near Avdiivka in the Donetsk region.

Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman of the Defense Forces of the Tavria region, stated this on the telethon air.

"If we talk about losses [...], then Avdiyivka is the biggest defeat of the Russians. After all, if we count from October 10, then the total losses of the enemy in Donetsk region in the area of responsibility of the Tavria air defense system amount to almost 6,500 people," he said.

According to the spokesman, Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 100 Russian tanks and almost 250 units of other armored vehicles. In particular, only on October 28, 8 tanks were destroyed, including the most modern T-90.

The occupiers concentrated approximately 40,000 soldiers in the Avdiyiv direction.