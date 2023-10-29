News

In occupied Volnovakha, the Russians killed a local family, including two children

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

In the temporarily occupied Volnovakha of the Donetsk region, the Russians killed 9 people, including a 4th grade student and a preschool boy.

This was reported by the ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

According to preliminary data, the occupiers shot the Kapkanets family — they were celebrating their birthday at home and refused to give their home to the occupiers from Chechnya.

  • On March 12, 2022, the Russian army occupied Volnovakha in the Donetsk region. In the captured territories, the occupiers put pressure on the local population, including killing people.