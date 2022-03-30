Russiaʼs war with Ukraine. The occupants move away from Kyiv and Chernihiv, a missile hit the Mykolaiv Administration, the border guard who told the Russian warship to “go f*ck itself” is home. Day 35: live coverage

Russia promises to move its forces away from Kyiv and Chernihiv after the negotiations with Ukraine in Turkey. Before that an occupantsʼ missile hit the building of Mykolayiv Oblast State Administration, 12 people were killed. Ukrainian border guard who told Russian warship to “go f*ck itself” is back from captivity. Follow the key events of the 34rd day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on March 29).