Ukrainian Armed Forces have encircled Russian troops in Irpin, Bucha and Gostomel (all are Kyiv suburbs). The occupants are now cut off of their logistical routes, Ukrainian army now eliminates the enemy there. Russian military losses are now over 15 thousand people, though the occupants continue kidnapping journalists, civilians, rescuers and shell Ukrainian cities. Follow our text live coverage of the main events of March 24 (and here is what happened on March 23).