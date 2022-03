After Russian air strike on the drama theater building in Mariupol, it turned out people managed to survive in the shelter under the rubble. The occupiers are bombing Kyiv again: Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets died during the shelling of a residential building. Following Estonian parliamentʼs decision, Lithuanian and Latvian parliametns adopted resolutions calling for closing the sky over Ukraine. Read our live coverage of the main events of March 18 (and hereʼs what happened on March 17).