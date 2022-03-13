Russiaʼs war with Ukraine. The occupiers killed more than 2,000 civilians in Mariupol and do not allow humanitarian convoys there. There is no light, water or food in the city. Day 19: Babel live coverage
Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to restrain the Russian offensive in all directions, but in Mariupol the situation is very difficult ― the occupier commits the genocide of the population in almost surrounded city. Russian troops concentrated their main efforts on entering Kryvyi Rih and capture of Mykolayiv, also they are busy creating reserves. Read our text online about the key events of March 14 (and here is the chronicle of March 13).