Russian-Ukrainian war. Occupants launcled more that 700 missiles on Ukraine, bombs destroyed the maternity hospital in Mariupol, Russia is on the brink of defolt. Day 15: Babel online

On 15th day of war Russian troops continue their offensive, but their pace got considerably slower than at the beginning of the invasion due to heavy losses. Occupants try to capture the cities of Kharkiv, Mykolayiv and Mariupol where they shelled the maternity hospital. The Armed Forces of Ukraine and Territorial Defense continue to strike the occupierʼs convoys. Babel has been chronicling this war since the very first hours of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Read the most important events of March 10 in our text online.