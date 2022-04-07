Apartments and estates. Law enforcement officers arrested the assets of Viktor Medvedchukʼs wife

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) will hand over the seized assets of the company, the ultimate beneficiary of which is the wife of the fugitive MP Viktor Medvedchuk, who is suspected of treason.

This was reported by the National Police and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, April 6, investigators from the Department of Strategic Investigations and Cyberpolice conducted a series of searches at Oksana Marchenkoʼs facilities, including Medvedchukʼs "Bearʼs Oak" cottage. Investigative actions were carried out as part of the pre-trial investigation into the facts of illegal actions of the companyʼs officials.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized more than 300 paintings by famous artists (Bokshay, Erdeli, Manailo, Sholtes, Gliuck), snowmobiles, ATVs, and cars.

The Office of the Prosecutor General, in turn, granted the investigatorsʼ request to seize seven apartments and two property complexes. Petitions are also being prepared for the court to seize the confiscated property mentioned above. All this property will be transferred to the ARMA.

The funds withdrawn from this property may be spent on the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the reconstruction of the infrastructure destroyed by the Russian army.