Today, 10 humanitarian corridors to Zaporizhia and Bakhmut are planned

As of today, April 7, 10 humanitarian corridors are planned to evacuate people, said Iryna Vereshchuk, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

Evacuations to Zaporizhzhia are as follows: from Mariupol by own transport, from Berdiansk by own transport and buses, from the city of Tokmak by own transport and buses, from the city of Melitopol by own transport and buses, and from the city of Enerhodar by own transport.

There are also evacuation routes from the cities of Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna, Rubizhne, and Hirske from Bakhmut.