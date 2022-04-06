The United States will refuse to participate in G20 meetings if Russian representatives are invited.

This was reported by Ukrinform.

"President Biden’s made clear, and I certainly agree with him, that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in any of the financial institutions. He’s asked that Russia be removed from the G20 and I’ve made clear to my colleagues in Indonesia that we will not be participating in a number of meetings if the Russians are there", — stated during a hearing in the Finance Committee of the US House of Representatives, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

According to her, the US refuses to "do business as usual" with Russia in any financial structure and association.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden called for the exclusion of Russia from the G20.