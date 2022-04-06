Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk calls on Donbas and Kharkiv residents to evacuate

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk called for the evacuation of residents of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

This was reported by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

Iryna Vereshchuk explained that the withdrawal of the occupierʼs troops from Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts was not a gesture of goodwill before the next round of talks, as Russian officials are trying to present. It was a gesture of the iron will of our army, government, and the entire Ukrainian people.

"That is why the heads of the Military Administrations of Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts are asking the population to leave the borders of the oblasts and are doing everything to ensure that the evacuation is organized. This is necessary now because later people will be under fire and under threat of death. They will not be able to do anything against it, and we will not be able to help, because it will be almost impossible to stop the fire. You need to evacuate while you have the opportunity. At the moment it is still there, "she added.