Greece expels 12 Russian diplomats

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs has declared 12 employees of diplomatic and consular missions of the Russian Federation persona non gratae. The Secretary General of the Service has already informed the Russian Ambassador about this decision.

The decision was made in accordance with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

Russian diplomats, spies, and embassy staff were deported en masse from Portugal, Romania, Lithuania, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, France, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Spain, Latvia, and Estonia. The Baltic states have even closed Russian consulates.