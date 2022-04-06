The Hungarian Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador because of Zelenskyʼs statements

Ukrainian Ambassador to Budapest Liubov Nepop was summoned to the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs because of allegedly insulting statements by Ukrainian leaders against the Hungarian authorities.

This was announced by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.

"Statements about the establishment of totalitarian regimes, complicity in war, and pity for the will of the Hungarian people are unacceptable! It is time for Ukrainian leaders to stop insulting Hungary and to take note of the will of the Hungarian people. In order to make this clear and understandable, this morning we invited the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Budapest", Szijjártó wrote.

According to him, "statements about the establishment of totalitarian regimes" and "complicity" of the country in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine are unacceptable for Hungary. He said that Ukraineʼs leaders were "insulting" Hungary.

The Minister noted that Hungary condemns military aggression, supports Ukraineʼs sovereignty and humanitarian aid, but the security of the Hungarian people is of paramount importance. He voiced the last sentence in the context of the countryʼs refusal to supply weapons to Ukraine and the imposition of energy sanctions against Russia.