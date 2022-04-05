The British government has accused three Russian intelligence services of cyberattacks

The British government has accused the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, the Russian Central Intelligence Agency, and the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service of criminal cyber activity.

This was reported on the official website of the British government.

These are, in particular, the 16th Center of the Federal Security Service, which is engaged in electronic reconnaissance by means of communication, unit 26165 (85th main center of the special service), and unit 74455 of the Russian Central Intelligence Agency.

According to the British government, the 16 Center of Federal Security Service is responsible for cyber operations to intercept, decrypt and process electronic messages, as well as provide technical access to foreign targets.

According to the British government, Center 16 has been operating approximately since 2010. Since then, the Russians have carried out numerous cyberattacks targeting energy, health, finance, education, local and national authorities in Europe, America, and Asia. It is known that in 2014, cybercriminals attacked the European energy sector, and in 2020 - the aviation industry of the United States.