The total loss of Russian troops in Ukraine reached 18,500 people

As of April 5, Russian troops have lost 18,500 people killed in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Enemy losses in equipment for the entire period of the war are as follows: 676 tanks, 1,858 armored combat vehicles, 332 artillery systems, 107 multiple rocket launchers, 55 air defense systems, 150 aircraft, 134 helicopters, 1,322 units of vehicles, 7 ships and boats, 76 tanks with fuel, 94 UAVs of operational and tactical level, 25 units of special equipment and 4 launchers of operational and tactical missile systems.