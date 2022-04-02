Lithuania was the first in the EU to halt Russian gas

Lithuania has announced that it was the first in the EU to abandon Russian gas imports. This was announced by the Minister of Energy of Lithuania, Dainius Kreivys, — writes Delfi.

"We are the first country in the European Union among Gazpromʼs suppliers to achieve independence from Russian gas supplies, and this is the result of a long-term consistent energy policy and timely infrastructure solutions," said the Minister of Energy.

According to the ministry, all demand for Lithuanian gas is met through the Klaipeda liquefied natural gas terminal. If necessary, it can be delivered from Latvia or Poland.