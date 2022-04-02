Russia launched a missile strike on Poltava and Kremenchuk

On the night of April 1-2, Russian troops launched a missile strike on Poltava.

The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmitry Lunin informs.

According to him, the occupiers also struck many strikes at Kremenchuk.

"In the morning there are many strikes in the city. They hit infrastructure facilities and residential buildings. All relevant services are working. We are clarifying the information about the victims," the head of the regional state administration added.

He asked not to be calm, not to spread photos and not to ignore the air alarm.