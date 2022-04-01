The National Bank has approved the appointment of a new chairman of the board of Ukreksimbank

The National Bank of Ukraine has approved the appointment of Serhiy Yermakov to the position of the Chairman of the Board of "Ukreksimbank".

Press service of "Ukreksimbank" reports.

Serhiy Yermakov was appointed acting chairman of the board of the bank on October 12, 2021.

On December 17, 2021, an open competition for the position of Chairman of the Board began, which was to end in March 2022.

After Russia started a war against Ukraine, "Ukreksimbankʼs" supervisory board decided to approve Yermakov as chairman of the board on March 14 until the end of martial law in Ukraine.

"After the end of the martial law regime, the Supervisory Board undertakes to launch a new competition for the position of the Chairman of the Management Board of Ukreksimbank JSC," the bankʼs press service said.

On October 4, 2021, "Skhemy" (a Ukrainian TV program of journalistic investigations) reported an attack on their film crew in the office of the Chairman of the Board of the State Ukreksimbank Yevhen Metzger. According to them, the incident occurred during the recording of an interview with Metzger - he did not like the questions.