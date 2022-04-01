In Mariupol, the City Council ceased the activities of two pro-russian parties

At an extraordinary session, the Mariupol City Council suspended the powers of deputies of the pro-russian Opposition Platform — For Life (OPZZh) and the Shariy Party for a period of martial law. "Mariupol City Council is without anti-Ukrainian forces", — stated in the Council.

The decision was made in connection with the entry into force of a presidential decree suspending the activities of pro-Russian political parties.

During martial law, the National Security and Defense Council suspended all activities in Ukraine of parties with ties to Russia (OPZZh, Shariy Party, Nashi, Opposition Bloc, Socialist Party of Ukraine, and others).

Subsequently, deputies began to leave the OPZZh, and the entire faction in the Odesa district council stopped its activities. In Odesa, Kherson, and Vinnytsia regional councils, factions of the OPZZh disbanded.