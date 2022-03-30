Zelensky talked to Biden. The US will provide $ 500 million in financial aid to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi had a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden. The US plans to provide $ 500 million in financial aid to Ukraine.

The White House press service wrote the readout of the call.

The United States is also preparing additional sanctions against Russia and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

At the same time, Zelenskyʼs press service said that the presidents discussed strengthening Ukraineʼs defense capabilities.

"We need peace, and it will come only when we have a strong position on the battlefield. Our spirit is strong, there is enough determination, but we need your immediate support", — said Zelensky.