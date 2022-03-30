According to CHESNO, since the beginning of the war, Russians have abducted at least 13 community heads from 6 oblasts of Ukraine

According to the CHESNO movement, since the beginning of the war, Russians have abducted at least 13 community heads from 6 oblasts of Ukraine

This list may be incomplete, according to CHESNO, because the situation is constantly changing.

Most of the abducted mayors are Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts and mayors of Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv Oblasts. Among the victims of the kidnappers of the Russian Federation is one woman — Olha Sukhenko, mayor of Motyzhyn in Kyiv Oblast.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, was previously exchanged, and the mayors of Skadovsk and Slavutych were released by the Russians.