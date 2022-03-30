The Verkhovna Rada has introduced a draft law that will increase taxes for businesses working in Russia

The Verkhovna Rada registered a draft law № 7232, which increases tax rates for businesses that continue to operate in Russia.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the Tax Committee of the Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

"You are financing Russiaʼs aggression — you are paying more taxes for reconstruction in Ukraine. My colleagues and I have just registered Law 7232, which will introduce this simple formula for all foreign companies trying to sit on two chairs — to work in Ukraine and not leave the Russian market", said Zhelezniak.

Companies such as Metro, Auchan, and Leroy Merlin can expect higher taxes (corporate income tax, environmental tax, rent, and property tax rates will be 1.5 times higher), the obligation to report that the parent company maintains economic ties with Russia (the state will check the information), as well as entry in the register of the tax service.

Zhelezniak noted that the document was developed according to OECD standards (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), so deputies will call on other countries to approve similar rules.