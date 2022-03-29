In Cherkasy, one of the defenders of Zmiinyi Island was awarded. It was him who sent the «Russian warship to go f*ck yourself»

The head of Cherkasy Oblast state administration Ihor Taburets awarded a medal ("For services to Cherkasy region") to serviceman Roman Hrybov, who took part in the defense of Zmiinyi Island.

"Cherkasy resident and his brothers and sisters demonstrated to the world the firmness and strength of the Ukrainian spirit, our steadfastness [...]. We will definitely win with such defenders! ” Taburets said.

Roman Hrybov was one of the survivors of the Russian occupation of the island. It is believed that he is the author of the already famous phrase "Russian warship - go f*ck yourself".