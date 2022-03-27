Zelensky: Russia has started a war against Ukraine because it does not accept us as an independent state

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the main reason for the invasion of Russian troops the loss of the Kremlinʼs influence on our country and the rejection of Ukraine as an independent state.

He told this in an interview with Russian journalists ("Meduza", "Dozhd", "Kommersant").

"Unfortunately, [the Kremlin] does not see Ukraineʼs independence. This is a tragedy of your and our... I donʼt know if we can talk to you. And first of all, these are the peoples, and then the rulers. This tragedy happened — this rejection of us as an independent state. Perception of us not as an independent state, but as a product, as part of a large organism, headed by the incumbent president of Russia", — said Zelensky.

He stressed that since his presidency, Russia has been actively shaking up the situation in the country due to controlled political forces and hoped that Russian troops would enter Ukraine in a parade.

"But also in the plans inside our country, in those political groups that I told you about, and in the plans of external groups from the Russian Federation there was an escalation. I donʼt know what was reported up there in Russia, but they probably said that we are waiting for you [Russia] with flowers and smiles. That the situation is very bad, the current president is not supported, the current [ruling] party is not supported", the president explained.