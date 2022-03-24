The Ukrainian Navy headquarters informed that the commanders of the damaged Russian ships in the port of Berdyansk were Ukrainian traitors who in 2014 sided with Russia.

The commander of the Saratov ship was Captain Volodymyr Khramchenkov, who until 2014 was the commander of the Kirovohrad ship of the Ukrainian Navy.

The commander of Novocherkassk was Captain Yuri Pavlov, who until 2014 was a senior assistant commander of Konstantin Olshansky Ukrainian military ship.

Both of these ships were damaged during the destruction of the Orsk enemyʼs ship and sailed away from Berdyansk. Ammunition detonated at Saratov and a fire broke out, while three Russians were killed and three wounded at Novocherkassk.