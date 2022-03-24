The United States has imposed sanctions on 48 companies in Russiaʼs military-industrial complex and the Kremlinʼs gold reserves

The United States has imposed sanctions on 48 companies in Russia's military-industrial complex and the Kremlin's gold reserves.

This was reported by the US Treasury Department.

Among the enterprises of the military-industrial complex are the Tactical Missile Weapons Corporation (KRTV), which produces X-31 guided air-to-ground missiles, the High-Precision Complexes NGO, Techmash, and the Russian Helicopters holding, together with all its companies and the Kronstadt Group.

Sanctions were also imposed on the CEO of Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, Herman Gref, and 328 members of the State Duma (Russian Parliament), who supported the recognition of the independence of the Russian-occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In addition, the US Treasury Department issued an explanation that "any gold transactions related to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation are subject to current sanctions."