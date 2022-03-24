According to the British government website statement, the United Kingdom has added 26 legal entities from Russia and Belarus to the list of sanctions. Alfa-Bank and Russian Railways are among them.

Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Trass has announced 65 new Russian sanctions to cut off vital industries fuelling Putin’s war machine.

"Today’s sanctions target key industries supporting Russia’s illegal invasion, including Russian Railways and defense company Kronshtadt, the main producer of Russian drones. The Wagner Group – the organization Russian mercenaries reportedly tasked with assassinating President Zelenskyy - has also been sanctioned" — the statement reads.

Six more banks became the subjects of sanctions, including Alfa-Bank, co-founded by oligarchs Mikhail Friedman, Peter Aven, and Herman Khan, sanctioned even earlier. The world's largest diamond producer, ALROSA, was also hit by sanctions.

The sanctions targeted oil billionaire Eugene Schwidler, founder of Tinkoff, Oleg Tinkov, CEO of Russia's largest bank "Sberbank" Herman Gref, and the adopted daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Polina Kovaleva. The sanctions also cover Halyna Danylchenko, whom Russia has appointed the "mayor" of Melitopol. She was the first to be sanctioned for cooperating with Russian forces in Ukraine.