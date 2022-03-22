The Russian army has lost 15,300 fighters since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine

As of March 22, Russian troops have 15,300 people killed in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Enemy losses in equipment: 509 tanks, 1,556 armored vehicles, 252 artillery systems, 80 rocket-propelled grenade launchers, 45 air defense systems, 1,000 vehicles, 70 fuel tanks, 15 units of special equipment, 3 ships/boats, 35 UAVs, 99 aircraft, and 123 helicopters.

Data is being updated. The count is complicated by the high intensity of warfare.