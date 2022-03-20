Volodymyr Zelensky prolonged the martial law in Ukraine

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed a law on extending the martial law in Ukraine for 30 days — to April 25.

"This law extended the period of wartime in Ukraine from 5:30 am on March 26, 2022, for a period of 30 days," stated the website of the Ukrainian Parliament.

Early in the morning on February 24, 2022, the president of the Russian Federation Putin declared that made the decision on carrying out a "special military operation" on the territory of Ukraine. After that, Russian troops began shelling Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Mariupol, Dnipro, and many other cities.