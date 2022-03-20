Zelensky: The National Security and Defense Council has banned the activities of Opposition Platform — For Life, Shariy Party and others

The National Security and Defense Council had suspended the activities of a number of parties with ties to Russia during martial law. These parties include the Opposition Platform for Life and the Shariy Party, informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in his statement.

"The activity of politicians aimed at splitting or collaborating will not succeed, but will receive a tough response. Therefore, the National Security and Defense Council has decided to suspend any activities of a number of political parties which have the political ties with Russia, "Zelensky said.

The parties "Opposition Platform - For Life", "Sharia Party", "Our", "Opposition Bloc", "Left Opposition", "Union of Left Forces", "State", "Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine", "Socialist" were banned. party of Ukraine ", party" Socialists "," Bloc of Vladimir Saldo”.