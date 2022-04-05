Latvia and Estonia close two Russian consulates and expel Russian diplomats

News

Flickr / Anemone Nemorosa

Latvia closes two Russian consulates - in Daugavpils and Liepaja, and recognizes Russian diplomats from these consulates as persona non grata in the country.

"Decision was made in solidarity with Ukraine in its fight against unprovoked and unjustified military aggression and the war started by Russia [...]. The international community has received numerous reports of killings, atrocities, and war crimes committed by Russian troops against civilians, and of Russian servicemen deliberately attacking civilian property and infrastructure in the occupied regions of Ukraine, " the Latvian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Estonia has taken the same steps. It is closing the Russian consulates in Tartu and Narva, as well as expelling the staff of these consulates from the country - they must leave Estonia by April 30.

As of April 5, Russian diplomats were expelled en masse from Lithuania, France, Germany, Denmark, Slovakia, Sweden, Italy, and Spain.