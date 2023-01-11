Stories

The war. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are fighting hard battles for Soledar, the Russians are losing the intensity of artillery fire, Canada will purchase an air defense system for Ukraine. Day 322: live coverage

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:
A high-rise building destroyed by Russian shelling in Bakhmut (Donetsk region), January 10, 2023.

The three hundred and twenty-second day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

