The War. Zelensky arrived in Washington, the US is handing over an aid package with Patriot air defense systems, Russians want to increase the army to 1.5 million people. Day 302: Live coverage

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:
The three-hundred and second day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now. "..." means that the message is now being translated and will appear soon, so you just need to refresh the page in a few minutes.