The war. Martial law will probably be extended for 90 days in Ukraine, Russia has prepared training manuals for the disaffected mobilized, DPRK has started sewing winter uniforms for the occupiers. Day 259: live coverage

Author:
Oleksiy Yarmolenko
Date:
The two hundred and fifty-ninth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now.