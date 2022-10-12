Mariupol volunteer Anna Vorosheva spent 100 days in Russian captivity. She sat in a cell with “Azov” members, created a communication network between prisoners and fought with the colony administration. Hereʼs her story

1 Until February 24, Anna Vorosheva was known in Mariupol as "Anya who deals with balloons." In twenty years, she turned from a student of two institutes and a school worker into an entrepreneur who was one of the first in the city to start a business of decoration with balloons. Anna Vorosheva. Анна Ворошева / «Бабель» In February 2022, 45-year-old Anna planned a long vacation and the opening of a flower boutique to continue the business of her mother and grandmother. On February 24, she had a ticket to Kyiv — Anna was supposed to visit an orthodontist there, and then fly to have rest. She did not pay attention to the news of the last weeks. However, on the morning of February 24, her daughter called her from Kharkiv and said that the city was being bombed. The first few days, Anna was shocked, and then she started looking for a car to leave: two of her cars were stuck in a car service. The woman distributed candles, water, and food to neighbors and acquaintances, checked whether everything was okay with certain people whom acquaintances asked her to find out about. A rumor about the evacuation spread through the city, so Anna walked to the drama theater every day. The column of evacuating cars and buses was never released from the city, but Anna met an old friend in line, who had a car that just needed to be fixed. Women settled together in the dental clinic, which was located in the basement, and waited for the right moment to leave. A stray dog is seen next to a destroyed vehicle as civilians trapped in Mariupol under Russian attacks are evacuated by groups controlled by pro-Russian separatists through other cities, March 20, 2022. Getty Images / «Babel'» "My neighbors and I woke up at five in the morning, went to get water, risking their lives, delivered canisters with it to the people, and if there was anything left, we took it to Skhidnyi neighborg," Anna says. “Every day the drivers returned from there with people from whom we learned about the hell in this neighborhood. The driver began to drink heart pills and vodka before leaving, because he just could not see it. Even leaving the shelter to get food and firewood was heroic. In order to have something to eat, we even started looting.” On March 11, Anna found herself near the explosion of an aerial bomb, the dentistry was destroyed, and the woman decided to leave Mariupol. Her mother refused to leave the city. The next day, together with other volunteers and a friend, Anna went to the outskirts of the city. Although "left" is not quite the exact word: one car was running and pulling another, broken one, on a cable. The broken car was repaired by candlelight in the garage, and on the morning of March 18, they set off on the road with the remaining gasoline. Anna was driving one of the cars. 2 They got to Zaporizhzhia extremely quickly — in six hours they passed several dozens of checkpoints. And all because they chose not the usual road for evacuation, but a different route. Anna Vorosheva. Анна Ворошева / «Бабель» “We arrived in awe,” Anna recalls, “and decided to return for the people who remained at our ʼbaseʼ on the outskirts of the city. There were 36 of them, and we promised to take them away. Moreover, my mother was in Mariupol.” For the trip to the city, the volunteers had one car, so they decided to buy another bus. The local authorities of Zaporizhzhia, despite the appeal, did not provide transport, so Anna withdrew 134,000 UAH as credit funds from her bank card. In order to raise the necessary amount, she invited a BBC journalist to interview her, during which she told about her idea. Transfers from abroad poured in, and the collection was completed in two days. Other volunteers who drove along the road following Annaʼs instructions confirmed that the road was still clear. At that time, the woman already knew that her mother had managed to leave Mariupol. Анна Ворошева / «Бабель» Анна Ворошева / «Бабель» Анна Ворошева / «Бабель» “But people from our ʼbaseʼ on the outskirts called me and said that the fighting was intensifying,” says Anna. “Common sense did not work, only the thought that it was necessary to take away our people was pulsating. Well, not really ʼourʼ — someone elseʼs [close ones], but as soon as we promised to return, they became our own. I could physically feel time passing.” On the morning of March 25, Anna woke up with the thought that she might as well not go to Mariupol. No one would judge her except herself. Then she, despite her motherʼs protests, asked for her blessing and drove a bus to Mariupol with another volunteer, Andriy. 3 On the twenty-sixth of March in Volodarsk, Anna and Andriy were stopped by the occupiers for the first time and taken to the “militia base", where there were already other volunteers. After a short interrogation, everyone was released, militants asked for food at the end. Anna and Andriy left them some canned goods, bread and butter, and went to Mariupol. In a few days of their absence, the city changed: familiar roads and streets were no longer there, houses turned into ruins and burned down. The humanitarian aid was taken to large shelters under fire. Locals in broken-down cars helped. They were given gasoline — later they would have to leave together with the busses in the convoy. However, this never happened.

Buildings and vehicles damaged after shelling in Mariupol, March 29, 2022. Getty Images / «Babel'»

On the twenty-seventh of March, Anna and Andriy took the medicine to the cinema-turned-shelter and planned to return to the outskirts for evacuation. The way back was cut off by the battle, so they chose another road — the one they took to Mariupol. “We were stopped at the checkpoint in Melekyne, and the trash started,” Anna says. “Just a day ago, we were let through as volunteers, and now we have been detained and accused of profiting from the war and telling the positions of the Russians.” When the occupiers saw messages about money transfers from abroad in Annaʼs phone, the volunteers turned into "foreign agents." In a matter of minutes, the car was ransacked and mockingly declared that it would be handed over to the “fund of the republic”. But even when the volunteers were taken to the pre-trial detention center in Mangush for questioning, Anna didnʼt believe that she would be detained. Andriy was sent to a cell filled with previously detained men. Anna, on the other hand, was seated on a sofa for those on duty. However, she was only allowed to go to the toilet at night — in exchange for signing the “document" as “a witness to the search”. On the way to the street toilet, Anna saw her car and, despite the escortʼs prohibition, ran up to it, took out pills, a piece of bread, cheese and a packet of milk from under the seat. She cut up leftover food with a credit card and fed the men through the bars. The following night, the escort said that the “DPR” had an order to detain the volunteers for “terrorism”. Anna and other detainees tried to pay the bribe to get free, but to no avail. The escort still tried to calm them down — they said that the man will sit for 30 days, and Anna, as a woman, for five to ten days. But he advised to strengthen themselves. In the afternoon, the detainees were taken to the police station in Dokuchayevsk. Women were put in cells, and men in iron “garages”. Anna ended up in a cell with ex-policemen, a National Guard cook, and a Marine Corps fighter. In the morning, everyone was taken to “UBOP” and called prisoners for the first time. The “investigator” interrogating Anna promised to let her go and began to fill out a paper about successful filtering. But a man came into the office and said that they would not let Anna go. On the advice of the “investigator”, the volunteer left her personal documents in the safe. “There were 8-10 articles in the document [which I was given to see], the letters were blurred, I could only see ʼterrorismʼ and ʼorganized crimeʼ,” says Anna. “And I understood that they can do whatever they want with me. Shit, youʼre in some kind of movie. You are in prison — it was impossible to imagine!” Tayra Анна Ворошева / «Бабель» The “investigator” allowed her to call her daughter. Anna was placed in the “temporary detention isolator” with the mother of the “Azov” fighter, Mariupol judge Yulia Matveeva and volunteer Tayra. It was Tyra who explained the local rules and said that Anna would probably be taken to Olenivka. “Tyra told me what it was, and I was shocked,” says Anna. Ukrainian women in captivity The Ukrainian NGO Media Initiative for Human Rights claims that only 39 women have been returned from Russian captivity since the start of the full-scale invasion. It isnʼt known how many remain in captivity — according to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, there may be hundreds of them. In April, she said that it was about 500 servicewomen. But medics, volunteers and ordinary civilians are also held captive. Many of them were captured in Mariupol.

In 2019, the NV publication told about women who were in captivity of the “D/LPR”. They were involved in sexual violence, as well as brothels. Militants forced women into prostitution. Iryna Vereshchuk said that cases of sexual crimes are known even now — rape, in particular.

In April, Ukraine returned 15 servicewomen from captivity. All of them had shaved heads — this is how the occupiers tried to humiliate women in particular. Yulia Paevska, a volunteer and paramedic, who was captured by the occupiers in Mariupol in February and released by the Ukrainian authorities in May, said: “The other [women] also did not have any information about the family and children. They were Ukrainian women from the ranks of the Armed Forces and the National Guard, there were girls from Azov and there were also civilians.” 4 When Anna left the prison truck in the morning, she saw mowed-down buildings with birdʼs nests on the roofs and crumbling walls — this was Olenivka. The prisoners were taken to the “DIZO”. The men were put against the wall, and the women were taken to cells. There were dirt, the stench of sewage, torn blankets on the door, Russian criminal chanson, shouts from the corridor, incessant ringing of the checkpoint. Frozen Anna sat silently with five other women on two benches. Nearby were a metal table, a toilet-hole, a window made of a metal plate through which rays penetrated. And working lightbulb under the ceiling. “We had a former policewoman with us, and she knew how to speak in such places,” says Anna. “She started knocking on the door, demanding water and mattresses. She was ignored, but in the evening the “feeder hole” opened, and the escort said to give a plastic bottle for water. Anna did not drink the dirty water from the bottle found in the cell. She also refused dinner — a dish made of boiled macaroni on a dirty plate with one spoon for everyone. The music was not turned off at night, it was impossible to sleep. And there was no proper place for this. From behind the door there were constant bangs and screams — the women in the cell froze. They were afraid that they would be beaten and raped. A security guard stands in front of the damaged building of the Olenivka colony. Reuters / «Бабель» A couple of nights later, Anna heard from the “feeder hole”: “Hey, is there anyone?” “Iʼm here,” she answered briefly. “Oh, ladies,” said a manʼs voice in surprise. “How many are there?” “Six.” “Oh...” “Can you get boiling water?” Anna asked. Everyone chattered their teeth. “I donʼt know,” said the voice and disappeared. And in a few hours, a bottle of boiling water flew through the “feeder”. This is how the women learned that prisoners work in the colony — they deliver water, food, and documents. Every day new prisoners were brought in, and every day there were blows, screams, men fainted. The escorts called Lilia, a captured nurse from the National Guard, to help them. Lilia only had a bottle of Corvalol and a couple of pills. The women asked her to bring pads, but there were none in the colony. She only gave a couple of cigarettes. Anna didnʼt smoke. The women got to know the escorts. They asked: “boys, give us mattresses, we are girls.” No result. In the yard, the men cooked, sawed firewood and talked with the women on walks — there were six of them in the entire colony at that time. At night, the cooks threw boiling water and onions at them through the “feeder”. At the beginning of April, the women were offered to move to the nursing home for building materials for the colony, which their relatives would send. There were 18 women, mostly ex-policemen, in that room with a toilet, a kettle and its own yard. Anna and three others were transferred to them. “And the next day, the deputy head of the colony came and said that no one was handing over the building materials, so five people from the nursing unit had to be evicted back to the cells,” says Anna. “The younger girls conspired to give the five older ones, including me. I sweared at them: they had already been in comfort here, they had to leave soon. And they are policemen! I went to Mariupol to do their work, to rescue people, and they left early because they were warned and told to go to Pokrovsk on February 23, and write applications for dismissal. And now they cannot protect me even in the colony, just by sharing a blanket.”

Interior view of the shell-damaged prison building in Olenivka. Reuters / «Бабель»