The war. The occupiers hit Kharkiv with missiles, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is connected to the Ukrainian energy system again, Germany will sell artillery to Ukraine. Day 207: live coverage

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:
A damaged apartment house is seen, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 17, 2022

REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The two hundred and seventh day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine continues. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

